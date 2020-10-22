Where Is Helstrom Filmed? Know How The Spooky Scenes Of The Movie Were Shot

Helstrom is a television series created by Paul Zbyszewski. The series is based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Helstrom. It is produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, with Zbyszewski serving as showrunner. Helstrom is streaming on the platform Hulu. Take a look at Helstrom filming location.

Where is Helstrom filmed?

Helstrom is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the surrounding British Columbia area. The production commenced on October 4, 2019, and pressed on until February 28, 2020. According to a report by Flick Prime, filming of Helstom was largely done at night time to seize the tone of the story. It has several components of horror and supernatural, however, the filming course was kept as real as possible. Lots of stunts on set had been real, and the actors needed to act cautiously within the given conditions. An instance of this was the incident of the set catching fire. The actors additionally tried to do a lot of the stunts themselves, particularly the combat sequences, though they did make use of their stunt doubles.

Also Read | 'Where is My Summer Prince' filmed? Know where the movie was shot

According to Tourism Vancouver, several other shows have been filmed at this location. These include TV shows such as Arrow and Smallville. The parts of series like Riverdale, Bates Motel, Orphan Black and Lucifer are also shot at this location. On the other hand, films which have been shot there include Fantastic Four, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, X-Men, Ghost Rider, Watchmen and Man of Steel.

Helstrom plot

The central theme of Helstrom focuses on the equation of members throughout the Helstrom household, which comes out as a robust play on the nature-versus-nurture concept. The household falls apart due to the father, and every one of them goes on to construct a life of their very own. The dynamics are very complicated between the estranged siblings, as they’re the closest to one another on this planet but appear very opposite to each other in mindset. This is closely influenced by their relationship with their mom, who is far more difficult than the individual she appears to be.

Also Read| Where is 'Man With A Plan' filmed? Read to know where the famous 2016 sitcom was shot

Helstrom cast

Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom:

Sydney Lemmon as Ana Helstrom

Erica Tremblay portrays young Ana.

Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom

Robert Wisdom as Henry / Caretaker

Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti

June Carryl as Louise Hastings

Alain Uy as Chris Yen

Also Read| Where was 'Stranger Things' filmed? Here are major season 3 filming locations

Also Read| Where is 'Tremors Shrieker Island' filmed? All about the Michael Gross, Jon Heder starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.