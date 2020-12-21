Where Was 'Unlocking Christmas' Filmed In Canada? Here Are All Details About The Locations

Unlocking Christmas is a recent romantic comedy film that got rave raving reviews from the audience. The plot of this film revolves around a couple that co-incidentally meet around Christmas and discover a treasure together, paving way for their story. This Hallmark film has been directed by Don McBrearty and is based on a novel written by Fern Michaels. This Taylor Cole and Steve Lund starrer has been receiving appreciation from the fans as they love the content of the story. Most parts of this new film have been shot in various parts of Canada as they aim at showcasing the grandeur Christmas vibe which takes over in December.

Where was Unlocking Christmas filmed?

Unlocking Christmas filming locations include various parts of Canada, especially Ottawa in Ontario. According to a report by IMDb, the filming of Unlocking Christmas was finished in the second half of 2020, which put multiple restrictions on the shooting schedule. Some parts of the film showcase snow-covered shop in Canada, which has been well decorated to suit the vibe. This segment of Unlocking Christmas has been filmed at the LG Lee & Sons store. The official Facebook handle of this store had also announced the news to keep their customers informed about the developments at the store.

Some Unlocking Christmas shooting locations are spread out throughout the streets of Ottawa. As per a report by CTV News, some parts of the film have been shot at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in Almonte. The part where the two main leads attend a carnival has mainly been shot at the museum, giving it an added effect. According to a report by Heavy, the Santa’s Village showcased in the film is originally The vacant Ultramar lot of the Mississippi Mills.

Films shot at Ottawa, Canada

Multiple films have previously been shot at Ottawa in Canada and most of these films have a Christmasy theme. Films like The Christmas Setup, Midnight at the Magnolia, and Double Holiday, amongst others, have been shot around this place. The Mississippi Mills are famous amongst the filmmakers as this place serves as a perfect romantic spot in the winters.

