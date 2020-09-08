Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remake Bell Locations And How To Complete Challenge

A feeling of nostalgia is in the air for the gaming community as the iconic skater game from the 1990s has finally made its way to the lastest gen consoles. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 remakes are here and the old school fans are extremely hyped up about the game. Tony Hawk Pro Skater versions were extremely famous with the players and completing the game at 100% was a challenge that everyone worked for. These challenges required the player to complete the School at 100% too and for that, the player needed to Wallride 5 bells.

Bell locations in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 remakes

Achieving 100% completion in a game is not everyone's cup of tea, as the game is designed to create challenges that are tough to complete to create a more professional experience for players, same is the case with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 remakes. One of these difficult to complete challenges on the School level is 'Wallride 5 bells'. While running around the South Beach Middle School the player can spot bells on different walls that they need to wallride on.

Finding these bells can be a confusing and time-consuming task even though they are highlighted with spotlights, as the bells camouflage with the walls to an extent. There 5 bells in total, which the player needs to locate. The locations for the bells are as follows:

One of the bells is on the south wall of the gym

Next, the bell can be found by going down the stairs in the gym, above a door near the words 'South Beach Middle School'.

The third bell can be found near the pool sitting on a brick wall

The next bell can be located at the start of a path leading up and away from the skate park

The roof of the orange building in the middle of the skate park where the power lines are connected

How to do 'Wallride 5 bells challenge'?

While skating the player needs to wallride near the bell to complete the challenge. The players can perform this trick by pressing the jump button near a wall with the bell on it to move to wall riding. The 'A' button for Xbox one users and the 'X' button for PS4 respectively to perform this action. After successfully wall riding the bell, the bell should ring and the player should view a pop-up, '1 of 5 bells'. The challenging part is that the player needs wallride on 5 bells in under 2 minutes, this can get easier once all the locations for the bells are known.

