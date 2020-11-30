Where Was USS Christmas Filmed? Details About The Romantic-holiday's Shooting Locations

USS Christmas was recently released on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The romantic holiday movie features Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, Barbara Niven in the lead roles. The official description about the movie on Hallmark reads as, “Maddie, a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship's archive room.”

The movie will be airing several times in the upcoming holiday season. USS Christmas review has been mostly positive till now. Ever since the release of USS Christmas, a lot of people have been wondering about the USS Christmas filming locations and have been left with a question where was USS Christmas filmed. For all the people who are wondering about the USS Christmas shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was USS Christmas filmed?

According to a report by Heavy.com, the movie has been shot in various parts of South and North Carolina. IMDb has also mentioned that the movie has been shot in Wilmington and Charleston. The WECT 6 has reported that the filming in Wilmington was done in September. Battleship North Carolina has played the role of the USS Polaris at during the filming according to Star News Online. The battleship is now a local war memorial and museum. Scenes like the ornament making event, an archive room that Maddie visits, dinner with captain and halls where Maddie and Billy walk after a family dinner have been filmed here.

USS Christmas filming locations

Big thanks to the service members from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune who participated in the Navy Ball scene in Wilmington for #USSChristmas. “USS Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/OeMa0f4aL6 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) October 15, 2020

Also Read | Where Was 'Goldfinger' Filmed? Details About The Filming Locations

Also Read | Where Was 'Night School' Filmed? Details About Shooting Of This Kevin Hart Starrer

The movie also featured scenes on the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. According to the Holy City Sinner, The part on the USS Yorktown was shot at the Patriots Point & Naval Maritime Museum. With the use of artificial snow, they recreated Christmas time in Wilmington. The snow used was biodegradable and was made from a paper product.

U.S.S. CHRISTMAS filming now in Wilmington, N.C., starring Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley, seen here enjoying a September "snow" day. pic.twitter.com/bqfeVmyxaq — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 12, 2020

Downtown Wilmington is all decked out for Christmas for Hallmark Channel's filming of USS CHRISTMAS, starring Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley. (Again, in reality, Wilmington almost never has snow at Christmas.) pic.twitter.com/beKRUQaRya — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 24, 2020

Some other USS Christmas shooting locations in Wilmington included local neighbourhoods, locations along the Riverwalk, A home on Borden Avenue in the Forest Hills neighbourhood, and other homes in that area, Colonial Drive and Brookwood Avenue, Claude Howell Park. The scene of Navy ball was shot at Cape Fear Club on Chestnut Street. The Pilot House restaurant is the Picasso Restaurant in the movie.

This is where the cast stayed during the shoot

USS Christmas shooting locations

Really enjoyed filming in the beautiful city of Wilmington, NC. Off to Mount Pleasant, SC in a few day. I hear it's really pretty there as well. pic.twitter.com/nQjmwGDBLp — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 23, 2020

Also Read | Where Is 'Alaska: The Last Frontier' Filmed? Read To Know More About The Filming Location

Also Read | Where Was 'My Brother Vicky' Filmed? Shooting Location Of Karthi-Jyothika Starrer Revealed

Image Credits: Jen Lilley Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.