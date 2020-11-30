Where Is 'Alaska: The Last Frontier' Filmed? Read To Know More About The Filming Location

“Where is Alaska: The Last Frontier filmed?” is a question that ardent fans and followers of the Kilcher family have been wondering about for some time now. The answer is apparent to those who have followed the show since its debut in 2011, but some questions have been plaguing new viewers. Those questions are “Where Is Alaska The Last Frontier Filmed?”, “Is the show really filmed in Alaska?” and “Does the Kilcher family really live without the support of modern technology?” amongst others.

What town is Alaska: The last frontier filmed in?

To answer the question, "What town is Alaska: The Last Frontier Filmed In?", it is the town of Homer, as per an article on TheCinephile. Homer is a town that is located around 200 miles southwest of the unified municipality of Anchorage. It is one of those Alaskan towns which has managed to maintain its old-world charm. It was officially given the title of a town in the year 1964. Homer, a town that has allegedly been named after the Greek epic poet, hosts a population of about 5,000 people. To a majority of Americans, this Alaskan city is known as the “Halibut Fishing Capital of the World.”

Where does the Kilcher family really live?

The answer to the question "Where does the Kilcher family really live?" is The Kilcher family Homestead. The Kilcher settlement started off as a small establishment during the time of its incorporation. Over the course of 80 years, the Kilcher residence has evolved into a 600-acre-big homestead.

It is occupied by the latest generation of the Kilcher family. The homestead is located around 11 miles away from the town of Homer, Alaska. To answer the question "Do the Kilchers still live on the homestead?", the answer is yes, they do. It is the prime Alaska The Last Frontier filming location.

“Alaska: The Last Frontier” is a Discovery Channel show that follows the day-to-day activities of the Kilcher Family, who have built an organic way of life for themselves. Through the show, the family attempts at showing the world that even in this technology-laced era, one can live and thrive in a life wholly sustained by farming, fishing and hunting.

Alaska’s relationship with the Kilcher Family began in the year 1941, when the first of the Kilchers, Yule, immigrated from Switzerland and settled in the state at the time of World War II so that Yule can live a peaceful life. Yule later found a friend, and then subsequently a life partner in Ruth Weber, who joined in on Yule’s experience. Yule and Ruth fell in love, got married and then had eight children together. As of now, Atz Kilcher, Otto Kilcher, Charlotte Kilcher, Bonnie Dupree, Atz Lee Kilcher, Jane Kilcher, Eivin Kilcher, Eve Kilcher, and the music sensation Jewel Kilcher are the ones who are responsible for taking the Kilcher family legacy forward.

