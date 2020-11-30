Where Was 'My Brother Vicky' Filmed? Shooting Location Of Karthi-Jyothika Starrer Revealed

Last year's Tamil action thriller, Thambi had prolific filmmaker Jeethu Joseph at its helm while its cast was headlined by Karthi, Jyothika and Sathyaraj. The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi languages under the titles Donga and My Brother Vicky respectively.

The film showcased the story of a sister who reunites with her long-lost brother after 15 years. However, the story takes a major twist as several disturbing truths about the incident when he went missing starts unfolding one after the other.

While actor Karthi played the titular role of Vicky, Jyothika essayed the role of his on-screen sister Parvathy and veteran actor Sathyaraj played their on-screen father Gnanamoorthy in My Brother Vicky. In addition to receiving a thumbs up from film critics as well the audience, the action thriller also managed to perform exceedingly well at the box office. However, the film's scenic shooting locations had also become one of the major highlights of this Jeethu Joseph directorial. Thus, read to find out the shooting location of My Brother Vicky.

My Brother Vicky movie shooting location revealed!

Back in March 2019, it was announced that Jyothika and Karthi will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in a Jeethu Joseph film. Soon, the shooting of Thambi went on floors in the month of April 2019. According to a report by The Indian Express, the shoot of the Tamil film was completed in one schedule and was shot across Tamil Nadu, Kerela and Goa. My Brother Vicky shooting location includes the Pallakad city of Kerela, Coimbatore city and Ooty in Tamil Nadu. After wrapping up the shoot in one schedule, the film was released on the silver screens on December 20, 2019, ahead of Christmas.

Watch the Tamil trailer of 'Thambi' on YouTube below:

About 'Thambi'/'My Brother Vicky'

Alongside Karthi, Jyothika and Sathyaraj, the superhit action thriller also boasted of Nikhila Vimal, Anson Paul, Bala, Sowcar Janaki, and Seetha in pivotal roles. The screenplay of the film was co-written by Rensil D'Silva, Sameer Arora, Jeethu Joseph and K. Manikanda while it was bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Parallel Mind Productions. The music and background score of the film was composed by Govind Vasantha. Thambi was lauded by the masses for its exemplary performances, action sequences as well as its gripping writing.

