Where Was 'Vera' Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of The Popular Crime Drama

Vera is a British crime drama created by writer Ann Cleeves. The ten series drama aired in 2011 and is based on the Vera Stanhope series written by Ann Cleeves. The latest season of Vera premiered on the 11th of January, 2021 Starring Brenda Blethyn and David Leon, the show is now renewed for the 11th season.

Where was Vera filmed?

Pic Credit: Still from Vera.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Announces 'Bachchan Pandey' Wrap: 'Made A Film In Between Echoing Laughter'

The series showed their fans some exquisite places with landscapes and landmarks. Vera filming locations were mostly situated on the northeast side of England, as per a report by Britmovietours.com. From Newcastle to Northumberland, fans got to experience beautiful places and sceneries because of the show. Here is the list of all the Vera shooting locations and some information about the places.

Sunderland Greyhound Studio

Pic Credit: Sunderland Greyhound Stadium, Google Maps.

The Sunderland Greyhound Stadium is situated in Newcastle Road, Sunderland. Parts of the detective series were filmed here and the stadium can be seen in the fourth episode of the show. The stadium holds five races a week and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Freeman Hospital Newcastle

Pic Credit: Freeman Hospital Newcastle, Google Maps.

The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle was featured in Vera. One of Vera Shooting locations, Freeman Hospital is a tertiary referral center in Newcastle upon Tyne in England. The hospital is seen in the first episode of Vera.

Tranwell Woods

Pic Credit: Tranwell , Google Maps.

Vera filming locations include Tranwell Woods near Morpeth. The location can be seen in the show when Brend Blethyn has to uncover the mysterious death of Freddie Gill when his body was found. Tranwell Wood appears in the first episode of the show.

Longhoughton beach

Pic Credit: Still from Vera.

Also Read: Jeremy Renner Starts Training To Play Hawkeye Again For Marvel's Upcoming Series

The Longhoughton beach appears in the second episode of Vera. The body of a 19-year-old Dennis Bayliss, an apprentice electrician is seen washed up at the shore in the northern rural estate. The Longhoughton beach is quite remote with exquisite scenes of the ocean.

Eyemouth, Berwickshire

Pic Credit: Berwickshire Coast, Google Maps.

Also Read: Florence Pugh In Hawkeye Series? Actor Bags Another MCU Project Before Black Widow Release

Also Read: Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton And Four Others Join 'Hawkeye' Series; Know Character Details

The filming of Vera took place at Berwickshire coast. The shooting took place at both Eyemouth and Burnmouth. The movie Avengers: Endgame was also shot at the cost of Berwickshire. The Eyemouth Harbour can be seen in the second episode of the popular crime drama.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.