Where Was 'White Christmas' Filmed? Know All About The Major Locations

Directed by Michael Curtiz, the film White Christmas narrates the story of singers Bob Wallace, Phil Davis who joins Betty and Judy Haynes for performing a Christmas show in rural parts of Vermont. They meet General Waverly who is currently experiencing financial difficulties. His country inn business is failing. The film was released in 1954 and stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera Ellen, Dean Jagger, Mary Wickes, and others in pivotal roles. Many fans wonder where was White Christmas filmed. Read on to know about the White Christmas shooting locations.

Where was White Christmas filmed?

White Christmas filming locations were spread in Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The entire setting of Vermont was faked and the shooting was mostly completed in the studios. When the film was shot, most of the big-budget films were shot on the sets. Shooting on the sets was logistically easier as is stated in the portal TheCinemaholic. The types of equipment and the crew size were larger and hence logistically it was difficult to take them out to White Christmas shooting locations.

Apart from shooting at the Paramount Studios, the movie was shot at the 20th Century Fox Studios too. Both the studios are situated in Los Angeles, California. Most of the train station scenes were filmed at the studio. In the film, Judy and Betty Haynes are seen going to Pine Tree, Vermont. A musical number is also filmed at the train station.

White Christmas filming locations were shot at a sound-stage in Paramount Studios, California. The town, Columbia Inn, or the Pine Tree are not real places and all have been shot in the studio. These places have become very pivotal and the families often visit the locations on Christmas.

The film was also the first film that was released in VistaVision. With the help of this technique, it provided a high resolution and a widescreen size of 35 mm film. This technology of shooting the film became obsolete in seven years with the development of advanced shooting methods. It was found that many Japanese and European directors continued to use this shooting method.

White Christmas review

White Christmas received a high rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. The audiences loved the film for its feel-good vibe, great casting, evocative music score, and it has often been regarded as one of the best holiday movies of all time.

