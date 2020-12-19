'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 18: Kabir Tries To Sabotage Riddhima

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 18 episode Vihaan and Riddhima get closer. Vihaan asks Riddhima's hand for a dance when she asks him to save her from Kabir's plan of outing her in front of the whole family. Kabir eventually does try to ruin Riddhima's image in front of everyone but fails as Vihaan steps in for her rescue. Read more about the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Read the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update of December 18, 2020

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode begins with Vihaan telling Riddhima that the climax of every story matters more than the whole story in itself. Upon hearing this Ridhhima recalls Kabir's words and is in splits. Kabir standing there gives her a devilish grin. Vihaan then takes the bouquet from Riddhima and extends his hand for her to join him for a dance. She joins him later and the two engage in flying dance a style of couple's dance. Vihaan lifts her up in the air and catches her back. Riddhima and Vihaan have an intense eye-lock. This reminds Riddhima of her moments with Vansh and is once again in splits. She asks Vihaan to save her from Kabir to which Vihaan smiles in an accepting way.

Kabir then turns on the projector and plays a short clip showing Riddhima's journey with Vansh. He shows everyone pictures of Vansh and Riddhima together and eventually before the last picture, Kabir explains everyone that this is the most important photo of them all. He shows them a picture of Vansh and Vihaan together. He claims that Riddhima has found a Vihaan to replace Vansh as his doppelganger.

He adds that she has been fooling everyone in the Singhania family and playing with emotions. Upon this shocking reveal, everyone stands stunned and is in grave shock. Kabir further adds more salt to the situation by asking Riddhima why did she behave this way and hurt everyone including Daadi, who loves her very much. He tells everyone that she would stoop to any level for her benefit. Ishani calls Riddhima a liar.

Vihaan steps in to help Riddhima. He proves Kabir wrong by showing the family photoshop images of everyone and gets mad at the whole family. He says he is tired of having to prove himself and breaks the projector. Seeing Vihaan's reaction Riddhima thinks to herself that Vansh wouldn't have acted this way. Vihaan then walks up to rRddhima and asks her about what she thinks of Kabir as he keeps dragging her name into everything.

Riddhima says she always knew that Vansh is very close to her heart and no piece of paper can create any confusion in her mind and that Vihaan isn't Vansh. Vihaan then asks everyone if they still think he is Vansh including Kabir. Everyone denies when Riddhima asks Kabir to apologise to him for hurting him. Kabir apologises and then Dadi asks everyone to shut this case forever and never speak of this again.

IMAGE CREDITS: STILL FROM THE SHOW

