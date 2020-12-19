Recap 2020: From 'Colour Photo' to 'HIT', Here Are 5 Best Telugu Movies Of 2020

The Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, had some great movies to offer to the masses this year, i.e. 2020. While the box office witnessed one of the major clashes of this year with multiple Sankranti releases, Telugu cinema had a wide genre of films to present to its audience. Thus, as 2020 is nearing its end, here's a list of the 5 Best Telugu movies of 2020 based on their IMDb rating.

Also Read | Recap 2020: Here Are The Top 10 Bollywood Singers Of 2020 That Made You Groove

5 Best Telugu movies of 2020

Colour Photo

Debutante director Sandeep Raj's Colour Photo is a historical romance that tops the list of 2020 best Telugu movies with the highest rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb. The Telugu film's cast is headlined by Suhas, Chandini Chowdary, Harsha and Sunil in the lead roles. Owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Colour Photo received a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the streaming platform 'Aha' in October this year.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Filmmaker Venkatesh Maha's comedy-drama Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has the second-highest rating of 7.9 on IMDb. The Telugu film's cast boasts of Satyadev Kancharana, Naresh, Suhas, Raghavan, Hari Chandana and Roopa Koduvayu in the lead roles. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is a remake of 2016's Malayalam film titled Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 18: Neha Kakkar's Pregnancy And Other Important News

Middle Class Melodies

Yet another comedy-drama, debutante director Vinod Anantoju's Middle Class Melodies has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb. The Telugu film premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on November 20, 2020, and stars Anand Devarakonda and Varsha Bollamma as the lead pair. Middle Class Melodies also marks appearances by Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Prem Sagar and Surabhi Prabhavati in supporting roles.

HIT: The First Case

The Telugu mystery-thriller HIT: The First Case marked the debut of director Sailesh Kolanu in the Telugu film industry. The Vishwak Sen & Ruhani Sharma starrer also has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb. Unlike most of the films in this list, HIT: The First Case received a theatrical release on February 28, 2020, and was a hit at the box office.

Also Read | RECAP 2020: 5 Shows That Perfectly Included The Coronavirus Pandemic Into Their Storylines

Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna

Written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna is a romantic drama that has a rating of 7 on IMDb. The Telugu film stars Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra in the lead roles. Like most of the films on this list, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna also received a direct-to-digital release and premiered on 'Aha' on July 3, 2020.

Also Read | Recap 2020: 'Some Good News' To 'Oprah Talks', List Of Best Quarantine Talk Shows Of 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.