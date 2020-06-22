Whitney Cummings Reacts To Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former Co-star Chris D'Elia

Actor and comedian Chris D’Elia have recently been accused of sexual harassment, grooming, and solicitation of personal photos by multiple underage girls on the internet. D’Elia has denied all claims. Now his Whitney series co-star Whitney Cummings has broken her silence over allegations against D’Elia. She said that she is “devasted and enraged” by the news. Read to know more.

Whitney Cummings on sexual harassment allegation against Chris D’Elia

Whitney Cummings and Chris D’Elia worked on her 2011 series Whitney. D’Elia played Alex Miller, the boyfriend to Cummings' titular character, a role that she had said she wrote for him. The actor expressed her views on the accusations made against D’Elia on Twitter.

Whitney Cummings mentioned that it took her a couple of days to process the information that she has learned about Chris D’Elia. She is “devasted and enraged” by what she has read and learned. The Unforgettable star stated that this is a “pattern of predatory behaviour”. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. She noted that as she is aware now, she would not be silent. Cummings added that girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. She stated that it is the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.

Chris D’Elia denies allegations

Chris D’Elia turned down the accusations made on him by several girls on the internet. In a statement obtained by a news portal, the comedian mentioned that he knows he had said and done things that might have offended people during his career. But he has never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. The Little Evil star said that all of his relationships have been both “legal and consensual” and he has never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about him. D’Elia added that he is really truly sorry. He noted that he was a “dumb guy” who absolutely let himself get caught up in his lifestyle. That is his fault and he owns it. He mentioned that he has been reflecting on this for some time now and promises he will continue to do better.

Chris D’Elia was recently seen in the second season of Netflix series You. He played Joshua “Henderson” Bunter, a famous stand-up in Los Angeles. The character happens to be a child molester who uses his popularity and authority to abuse underage girls.

