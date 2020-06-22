Justin Bieber Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women; Both Accounts Surface Online

Justin Bieber has been accused of sexual assault by two women on social media as they've narrated their experiences in a series of tweets. The women, identified as Danielle and Kadi, have shared their accounts from March 2014 and May 2015 claiming that the Baby hitmaker took advantage of their vulnerability without their consent. They have presented their story with details of the hotel room and the location where the incidents occurred.

Danielle revealed how she met Bieber at a music event in March 2014 at Austin, Texas. She wrote, “My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night... A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course, we said yes”. She added that the pop singer invited all her friends to his room at the Four Seasons hotel and allegedly made them swear to secrecy by claiming to 'serious legal trouble' for them otherwise.

Danielle, who was 21 at the time, explained. “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?” Danielle claims that Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him. “My body felt unconscious,” she said. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”

The second victim, Kadi, has claimed that Bieber’s bodyguard invited her up to his hotel room after a New York City meet-and-greet in May 2015, where several people were present. Apparently, with the room all to themselves, Bieber and Kadi made out consensually but the singer locked themselves in the bathroom and forced himself on her.

“I asked him to stop,” she claims, “and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage.” Bieber allegedly sexually assaulted her on his bed, but Kadi was able to push and kick him “between his legs and run out to the living room.”

Justin's team has issued a clarification on these claims and refuted them by addressing them with factual information. His representative has claimed that in March 2014, on the night in question, Justin Bieber and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez had stayed at an Airbnb and not at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin. In fact, Bieber hadn't stayed at Four Seasons at all as his team claimed that he had stayed at a different Austin hotel the following evening.

