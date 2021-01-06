Whitney Port Reveals Suffering Second Miscarriage, Says 'have So Much Sadness In My Heart'

American Television personality Whitney Port recently revealed about her pregnancy loss. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note expressing her feelings about the same. Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman will also share 5 mini-episode vlogs on their YouTube channel that will showcase Whitney Port's pregnancy and miscarriage. Take a look at Whitney Port's Instagram post.

Also Read | Emma Stone & Dave expecting their first child? Former spotted with baby bump in LA

Whitney Port suffers a miscarriage

In the above Instagram post, Whitney Port shared a boomerang video of a clear blue sky and coconut trees. In the caption section, the star talked about how things went down during her pregnancy. Whitney Port penned a lengthy note sharing about her second miscarriage.

Whitney Port started off by saying that the entire story was not easy on her. She said, "This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey". She further revealed about losing her baby.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges fans to pre-order her memoir 'Unfinished', shares funny meme

Talking about the same, Whitney Port said, "Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation". Here, she also opened up about her first miscarriage. She said, "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage".

Further, Whitney expressed how she feels about losing her child again. She said, "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again". She also added, "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this". Port further shared, "We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today- Friday".

Whitney Port's heartfelt note on suffering a second pregnancy loss:

Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again. So here’s our story. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do. We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today- Friday. Love you guys. link in bio.

Also Read | 'How I Met Your Mother' & other classic sitcoms to stream on Disney Plus

Also Read | EXO's Baekhyun drops music video of 'Get You Alone' from first Japanese solo mini album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.