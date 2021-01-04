EXO's Baekhyun Drops Music Video Of 'Get You Alone' From First Japanese Solo Mini Album

After seeing off 2020 with the profound single Amusement Park, EXO's singer Byun Baekhyun kick-started the New Year on a high note. Recently, the South Korean singer Byun Baekhyun dropped the music video for his Japanese song Get You Alone. Byun Baekhyun's debut Japanese solo mini-album BAEKHYUN is slated to release on January 20, 2021. Read ahead for more details.

Byun Baekhyun releases Get You Alone music video

The Japanese song, Get You Alone music video begins with the singer asking someone out on a date. He gets rejected and feels terrible about it. The music video follows two versions of the EXO singer. In one of the versions, Byun plays a nerd who tries to learn everything about love in order to impress someone he has fallen for. In the other version, he plays a love guru who offers love advice to everyone.

The original track of Get You Alone had a retro style with R&B music. This song gets out Baekhyun's artistic side. Get You Alone's lyrics read as "You somehow embrace me with those sad eyes / But I can't be trapped into one form of love / I want to get, all that this heart wants / I'm not greedy, I just want to be honest / Aren't I a bad boy?". Take a look at Byun Baekhyun's Get You Alone music video.

The Korean singer will release six original tracks in his debut Japanese mini-album. The entire album will release on January 20, 2021. Take a look at the tracklist.

Get You Alone

Addicted

WHIPPIN'

Drown

Disappeared

Stars

Meanwhile, the EXO's singer recently hosted his solo virtual concert. Titled 'Baekhyun: Light', the Korean star performed all of his greatest hits during this concert. He also shared an after-concert post thanking his team for the concert on Instagram. This was Baekhyun's first virtual concert. He shared an Instagram picture of him relaxing on a tea-table.

Sharing the picture on social media, he wrote, "내 첫 콘서트를 위해 마지막 4일 밤새운 것으로 피날레하고 이제서야 쉬는 우리 재원이형 너무 고마워요♥ 믿고 가는 재원이형 ! 사랑합니당 ❤#큥콘 @beatburgerjae #Light" (Thank you so much for Jaewon-Hyung, who has stayed up all night for the last 4 days for my first concert and is now taking a break♥ Jaewon Lee Hyung believes! I love you ❤#Quekcon). Check out the Instagram post.

