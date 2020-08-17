Who Burgled Ellen DeGeneres' House? Here's An Update Of This High-profile Burglary Case

According to a piece of information obtained by The Sun, the burglary that took place last month at American comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ house in Montecito, California, was an inside job. Ellen DeGeneres is most popular for her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres’ show. According to ANI inputs, the police said that the only reason the 27 million USD worth house was burgled on July 4, was due to its celebrity status.

Who burgled Ellen DeGeneres' house?

The reports also claim that a newsletter from the Montecito Association was sent to residents on August 12 and it quoted the local sheriff who told the residents that the crime was an inside job. The newsletter further read that if it had been the case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, the sheriff would have alerted the people in the neighbourhood and would have asked them to lock up everything. It also clearly stated that according to Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, the job appears to be an inside job.

Also Read: Beyoncé Glitters In Golden Schiaparelli Ensemble At Golden Globes 2020

Expensive jewellery and watches were stolen from Ellen DeGeneres’ house. The couple has nothing to do with the robbery, the reports mentioned. The high-net-worth residents who live nearby, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are assured not to worry of robberies taking place anymore.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied, Read

Also Read: Ashton Kutcher's Support To Ellen DeGeneres Over Toxic Environment Row Leaves Fans Furious

The news of Ellen DeGeneres’ house being robbed came amid the issue which claimed that the actor has been overwhelmed by media reports regarding the show being a toxic workplace and that, the actor has behaved rudely with the staff of the show and the guests invited. Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia De Rossi recently opened up about the latter and said that she has been doing great despite the turmoil.

With Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell And Other Celebs Who Have Battled Depression

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.