Who Is Cole Sprouse's Rumoured Girlfriend Reina Silva? All You Need To Know

Riverdale fame Cole Sprouse seems to have found love again after his break up with co-star and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart. The actor was recently seen in a romantic outing with model Reina Silva. Cole's dating news comes after he announced his split with Lili on his Instagram account in August of this year. Reina Silva and Cole Sprouse have recently been spotted together in Vancouver, Canada, and, according to multiple reports, the couple appeared to be in a relationship. Here’s a look at all you need to know about Reina Silva.

Who is Reina Silva?

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva were spotted together, and a series of paparazzi photos showed the pair embracing each other. Reina Silva is a model who was featured this month in one of the photoshoots of Cole Sprouse, where she can be seen wearing a white and blue gown. The full name of Reina is Reiña Jacinta Silva, and she is 22 years old. Her profile on Instagram states that she is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Reina Silva's Instagram

Reina is quite active on social media and also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following. The model enjoys over 90,000 followers on her Instagram handle and could be called an influencer. The model also goes on to receive heaps of praise and kind notes in her comment section. Reina also has a YouTube handle where she has only posted one video but enjoys over 1000 subscribers.

Reina is frequently seen on Emma Rose’s YouTube channel

The model is best friends with YouTuber Emma Rose, who continues to post hundreds of thousands of views on regular vlogs about her life, high fashion, and beauty. She also goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle. They are also often seen indulging in some social media banter. Take a look at their recent pic below.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart breakup

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were among the most celebrated couples in Hollywood. On August 19, 2020, Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to share a post regarding his equation with her. The actor penned a sweet note about it. Take a look at the post.

