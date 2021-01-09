Who Is Deezer D? How Did Deezer D Die? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Actor Deezer D from the ER series has passed away at the age of 55. He was famous for his role in the hit series ER that ran between 1994 to 2009. He was one of the beloved characters on the show and had a huge fan base. Deezer D was also a rapper and had a few music releases to his name.

Who is Deezer D? How did Deezer D die?

How did Deezer D die?

Deezer D passed away on 7 January on suspicions of a heart attack. According to TMZ, the actor was unresponsive at his home. The family of the actor has spoken out in regards to his death and have claimed that he died due to a heart attack. Deezer D had a history of heart problems and had undergone a number of extensive heart surgeries during 2009. It was also reported by the same news portal that Deezer D replaced the aorta of his heart during the 2009 surgery, along with a leaking heart valve.

Who is Deezer D?

The full name of Deezer D was Dearon Thompson. He was born in March and went on to become a famous actor and a rapper. At the height of his career, Deezer D played the role of nurse Malik McGrath in the famous series ER. Deezer D played the role of nurse Malik on the show with George Clooney for nearly 200 episodes. The actor also moved his focus to cinema for a short time and appeared in small roles in films for a while. However, it was after ER that Deezer D gained massive popularity as fans began to love his work in the series. However, the actor was also known for a different talent a while back before entering into the TV world. Deezer D was also a professional rapper and had a few releases to his name. in 1999, he released an album titled Living Up in a Down World. Later, after gaining popularity, he went on to release another album titled Unpredictable in 2002. His last album was titled Delayed but not Denied which came out in 2008.

