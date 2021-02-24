Who Is Eiza González Dating? A Look At The Star's Dating History

With celebrities constantly in the public eyes, it is nearly impossible for them to keep their personal lives a secret even when they want to. One such celebrity who rarely talks about her private life is Eiza González. Despite that, people are curious to know: who is Eiza González dating? Especially because the actress is becoming a popular name in Hollywood. Eiza González’s age when she debuted as an actress was 17. She was a lead in the Spanish telenovela Lola, érase una vez (Lola, Once Upon A Time). Besides, in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Mexican actress and singer talked about how dating is hard when living with her mother, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She told, “I had to sneak out of my own house”. So who is Eiza González dating?

Eiza González Boyfriend

The latest news about the actress’ dating life was in December 2021 when she was photographed with model Dusty Lachowicz. In the said photograph, the two were seen going on a shopping trip together in Los Angeles. According to Daily Mail, “Eiza González seemingly confirmed her romance with model Dusty Lachowicz.” Later that month, Daily Mail reported on the two being spotted together again in public. The Baby Driver actress and Dusty Lachowicz were also seen on a coffee date. Eiza González's age was 30 when news about the dating came out. Here are some details about Dusty Lachowicz (Eiza González Boyfriend). He is a 27-year-old model based in Wisconsin. He has worked with fashion brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Thorsun and more. He is part of the Ford Models.

Eiza González Dating History

To date, the actress has been romantically associated with different celebrities. Some of the famous names are Liam Hemsworth, DJ Calvin Harris, Maluma, Timothée Chalamet, D.J. Cotrona and Christian Ronaldo. According to E! News in 2013, Eiza González was seen kissing Liam Hemsworth after he had just broken up with Miley Cyrus. In 2018, Us Weekly reported that Eiza González dated her Baby Driver co-star Josh Duhamel. In 2020, the Bloodshot actress was spotted kissing the Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet. E! reported that the romance ended quickly and only lasted during their vacation in Cabo.

Image Courtesy: Eiza González Facebook

