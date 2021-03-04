Who Is Elle King's Husband? Know Everything About The Tattoo Artist

Singer Ellie King and Dan Tooker have been together since 2019. Elle King had revealed on social media that they both proposed to each other at the same time while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico. It was recently announced that Elle King is pregnant and they will be welcoming their first child soon. While Elle King is a popular singer and songwriter, not much is know about her husband Dan Tooker. Read along to find out who is Elle King's husband.

Who is Elle King's husband?

Elle King's husband Dan Tooker is a tattoo practitioner who is a specialist in making traditional tattoos. He has worked with several famous tattoo designing studios like Studio XIII in Orlando, Florida, and Riverside Tattoo company in Boston. The tattoo on the left arm of Elle KIng is done by Dan Tooker. He also sells some exclusive merchandise on Riverside Tattoo club's official website.

According to a report by Stars Offline, Dan Tooker's net worth is around 240 thousand dollars. The average salary of a regular tattoo artist is around 107 thousand dollars in Boston, however, Dan's unique traditional art designs have made him a very successful tattoo practitioner in Boston.

Dan Tooker and Elle King's engagement

Dan Tooker and Elle King announced their engagement in October 2020. They were together for a year and he's the third boyfriend Elle got engaged to after Jim and Andrew Ferguson. In October 2020, they both shared the same photo on their Instagram and wrote "Today is our 1 year anniversary. We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he." Take a look at their post below.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: @elleking Instagram

