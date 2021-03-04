Elle King Pregnant With Her First Child With Beau Dan Tooker After Two Miscarriages

Singer Elle King is expecting her first child, which has come as exciting news for her fans. The news of her pregnancy has only emerged a short while ago, as the singer herself announced the good news along with other interesting details about it. Elle is now expecting her first child with her beau Dan Tooker and the couple reportedly had a lot of difficulties getting pregnant. She spoke in brief about her journey to pregnancy to People and revealed that she has had multiple miscarriages before finally becoming pregnant.

Elle King pregnant with her first child

Elle along with her spouse Dan Tooker had been apparently trying to have a baby for a while and also had two unfortunate miscarriages to date. It is revealed that she had struggled with infertility and the miscarriages had occurred due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) that causes an imbalance in hormones. Elle talked about how this incident is something that many people go through but have to deal with it privately. She emphasised the fact that this issue remains undiscussed and that how one is made to “feel shame” because of it.

Due to this reason, Elle disclosed that she had let her parents, sister, brother and her closest friend know when she had become pregnant; so that “God forbid” she would have to go through that again, she would have people closest to her come for her support. She further talked about having to deal with stress having gone through pregnancy losses twice. However, this time, the singer has said that she is dealing with her pregnancy with a positive mindset, and while there is a “lot of anxiety around it”, the experience feels “exciting” for her.

Elle and Dan had reportedly found out about her pregnancy last year on December 25, just a couple of months after getting engaged in October. She said that she “couldn't imagine a greater Christmas gift than a positive pregnancy test”. She also said that the couple has taken advice from her father and actor Rob Schneider and will be getting to know the sex of the baby when it arrives.

