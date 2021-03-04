'Desperately Seeking Susan' Casts Rosanna Arquette, Lauri Metcalf, And Others | See List

Desperately Seeking Susan is a 1985 American comedy-drama film that starred Rosanna Arquette and Madonna. The film was Madonna’s first major screen role and provided early fame for some other well-known actors including Lauri Metcalf, John Turturro, Aidan Quinn, and Steve Wright. The film is set in New York and the plot involves interaction between two women, one of which is a bored housewife and the other is a bohemian drifter, linked by various messages in the personals column of a newspaper.

Also Read: 'Moxie' Casts Hadley Robinson, Patrick Schwarzenegger And Others; See Full List

Desperately Seeking Susan Cast

Rossana Arquette as Roberta Glass

Rossana Arquette essayed the role of Roberta, an unfulfilled housewife in Fort Lee, New Jersey. She is fascinated by the messages between lovers Jim and Susan in the personal sections of a New York City tabloid. She particularly gets fascinated by an ad from Jim with the headline “Desperately Seeking Susan” who seeks a rendezvous in Battery Park.

Madonna as Susan Thomas

Madonna essayed the role of Susan Thomas, an itinerant who reads the same ad in an Atlantic City hotel after a tryst with mobster Meeker. Susan steals a pair of ornate Egyptian earrings from his coat and then arrives in New York. She wears one of the earrings and stashes the other in a Port Authority locker. Roberta goes to Battery Park hoping to spot lovers and sees Jim reunite with Susan. Roberta later follows her to a vintage store where Susan trades her jacket and she later buys it and finds Susan’s locker key. She posts a ‘Desperately Seeking Susan' ad to return her key.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian 'would Not Discourage' Kanye West To See Their Kids Post Split

Aidan Quinn as Dez

Aidan Quinn plays the role of Jim’s friend Dez who he sends to check on Susan who goes to Battery Park responding to the ad. Dez instead finds Roberta who he mistakes for Susan when she hits her head and loses her memory. Dez takes her to the Port Authority to collect Susan's suitcase, finding the other earring, and lets her stay at his apartment.

Mark Blum as Gary Glass

Mark Blum plays the role of Roberta’s husband Gary Glass. Blum found success with this lead role in 1985 and he next appeared in a supporting role in Crocodile Dundee in the following year. Blum had a regularly recurring role on the Amazon Prime series Mozart in the Jungle from 2014 to 2018 towards the end of his career.

Laurie Metcalf as Leslie Glass

Lauri Metcalf essayed the role of Leslie Glass, Roberta’s sister-in-law. Metcalf is a recipient of three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award and British Academy Film Award. She gained national attention for her performance as 'Jackie Harris' on the sitcom Roseanne.

Image Source: Stills from 'Desperately Seeking Susan'

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Is No Longer In Contact With Kanye West; Divorce Rumours Intensify - Report

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Writes Sweet Message On Toilet Paper Roll, Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.