Who Is Jane Krakowski? Details About The Actor Rumoured To Have Dated Mike Lindell

Recently, Jane Krakowski and Mike Lindell have been all over the social media for their alleged romance together. According to a report by Daily Mail, the MyPillow CEO and Jane Krakowski were secretly dating for nine months. As the reports started doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of people were wondering about who is Jane Krakowski. For all the people who want to know more, here are details.

Who is Jane Krakowski?

Jane Krakowski is an American singer and actor. She is most popular for playing Jenna Maroney in NBC’s satirical comedy series 30 Rock. She also received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She made her feature film debut back in 1983 with the road comedy National Lampoon's Vacation. After that, she went on to appear in several memorable roles in movies and TV shows like Ally McBeal, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Pixels, Open Season, Ice Age, Alfie among others.

She is also a regular performer on stage and has also won several awards and accolades her performances. She is a winner of Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in the Broadway revival of Nine among other awards. She was engaged to Robert Godley in 2009 and shares a son with him Bennett Robert Godley. The couple parted ways in 2013.

Jane Krakowski and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's rumoured relationship

The report by Daily Mail mentioned that she was dating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and their relationship was an open secret. Their relationship surprised a lot of people as she is considered as an icon in the gay community and on the other hand, she was dating one of the biggest supporters of Trump, added the report. Recently, Mike Lindell has been threatened with legal action by Dominion Voting Systems. He is also dumped by several big box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and Wayfair have all dropped his product. The report said that this is major because of his continued promotion of false claims of fraud in elections and apparent enthusiasm for martial law.

Jane Krakowski on her relationship rumours

After the reports of their alleged romance started doing the rounds, Jane Krakowski recently addressed the rumours. Jane Krakowski’s representative recently gave a statement to E! News and said that Jane has never met Mike Lindell and has never been in any kind of relationship with him be it romantic or otherwise. This has put a full stop to all the rumours of Mike Lindell and Jane Krakowski’s rumoured relationship.

Image Credits: Mike Lindell's Instagram and janekrakowski_sunshine Instagram

