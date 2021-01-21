What Time Does 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

During the last few months, OTT platforms have been in fierce competition with each other. Netflix has also delivered some of the best movies and shows for its subscribers. The streaming service giant is now back again to greet its users with the series Fate: The Winx Saga. It is an upcoming young adult drama series which is inspired by the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club.

As the Fate: The Winx Saga 2021 release date is coming close, a lot of people are wondering what time does Fate: The Winx Saga release on Netflix. For all the people who are curious about it, here is a look at the Fate: The Winx Saga release time and date.

Fate: The Winx Saga 2021 release date

Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga will be dropping on Netflix on January 22, 2021. This means that the viewers all over the world can watch Fate: The Winx Saga series on Netflix from this Friday. The Netflix subscribers can also turn on the remind me to feature on the platform to get notified when the series drops on the platform. Here is a look at the Fate: The Winx Saga release time.

What time does Fate: The Winx Saga release on Netflix?

The streaming service platform is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore Fate: The Winx Saga release time can also be expected to be at the midnight of January 22 as per PT. Indian Netflix subscribers can tune in to watch Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix from 1.30 PM while the users in Mexico can watch the Fate: The Winx Saga series from 2 AM. According to Eastern time Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix will be available at 3 AM on January 22, 2021. The subscribers in Italy can watch season 1 from 9 AM tomorrow.

Fate: The Winx Saga

The fantasy TV show is one of the highly anticipated shows in the adult fans of the cartoon Fate: The Winx Saga series cast features several talented actors like Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha among others in key roles.

The official description about the series on Netflix reads as, “Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school”. Here is a look at the Fate: The Winx Saga trailer.

