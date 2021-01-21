Where Was 'Forrest Gump' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Movie's Shooting Locations

Forrest Gump is considered to be one of the greatest films in the Hollywood industry. The American romantic comedy-drama featuring Tom Hanks in the titular role is helmed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. It is based on the 1986 novel of the same name. Forrest Gump's review has also been mostly positive. The plot of the movie shows several decades in the life of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who is a witness and unknowingly an influencer of several defining historical events in the 20th century the United States.

The movie released in 1994 and still enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. Even after more than 26 years of its release fans can’t seem to get enough of the movie. A lot of people are still curious about the iconic Forrest Gump's filming locations and have been wondering about where was Forrest Gump filmed, here is a look at the details about Forrest Gump's shooting locations.

Where was Forrest Gump filmed?

According to IMDb, the movie has been shot in and around various parts of the USA. The iconic location of bus stop bench from the movie is from Georgia’s Chippewa Square, Savannah. According to a report by islandpacket.com, the movie has also been shot at the Beaufort County. Every year in October, participants take part in the Run Forrest Run 5K as part of the Beaufort Shrimp Festival. Various tourists also flock the county every year to scout the fictional Greenbow, Alabama. The filming of Forrest Gump took place there in the fall of 1993. The Forrest Gump shooting locations included Beaufort, Fripp Island, Hunting Island and Yemassee, as well as in Savannah.

Filming of Forrest Gump was also done in Monument Valley in Utah. The lighthouse that was used in the movie is Marshall Point Lighthouse, Port Clyde, Maine. Other Forrest Gump shooting locations are Pemaquid in Maine, Valley of the Gods in Mexican Hat, Flagstaff in Arizona, Santa Monica Pier among others. Forrest Gump’s house is located at Bluff Plantation - 3547 Combahee Road, Yemassee, South Carolina. The Disco and strip club scenes have been filmed at the Ambassador Hotel - 3400 Wilshire Boulevard in LA. Here is a look at the Forrest Gump filming locations.

