Who Is Jeffree Star? Why Is He Being Blamed For Kim- Kanye's Alleged Divorce?

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly heading for a divorce. But now a viral video suggests that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with makeup mogul and famous YouTuber Jeffree Star. But, who is Jeffree Star? Is he well-acquainted with the Kar-Jenner clan?

Who is Jeffree Star?

Jeffree Star is a beauty guru and celebrity makeup artist. He also owns a makeup line named Jeffree Star Cosmetics. But before becoming a beauty mogul, Star became famous on the OG social media account MySpace. His engaging content and candid confession helped him create a loyal fan base. This loyal fan base helped Jeffree Star to launch his self-titled YouTube channel.

He currently enjoys 16.9 million subscribers on YouTube and is often part of many beauty collaborations. Apart from being a YouTuber and celebrity makeup artist, Jeffree Star is also singer and rapper. His singing prowess also helped become one of the most popular stars on MySpace. Moreover, Jeffree Star was also signed by Akon’s music label, Konvict Muzik Records. But this collaboration never saw the light of the day due to receiving average reactions for Star’s music.

Jeffree Star's controversy with Kim & Kylie

Even though Kanye West and Star’s alleged affair has made headlines for the first time, he is not a new face among Kim Kardashian and her sisters. Jeffree Star is known for his honest opinions while reviewing beauty products. So when Kylie Jenner launched her first few lip-kits, Jeffree Star reviewed them and called out Jenner on social media for the bad quality of the product. After repeatedly dissing Jenner’s makeup products, her PR team has removed Star from the list of beauty gurus receiving a PR package for Kylie Cosmetics new product launches.

Jeffree Star was also once heavily trolled by Kim Kardashian’s fans after he called out her KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlighter palette. According to The Talko’s report, he called the palette’s swatches “chalk”. But Kim Kardashian jumped to his defence and said she is still learning how to swatch and her makeup artist is also out of town.

Jeffree Star and Kanye West’s alleged affair

Kanye West and Jeffree Star trend on Twitter after TikToker makes bizarre claims linking West to the controversial make-up guru as they're both staying in Wyoming.



Social media quickly took the situation and turned it into a series of memes and jokes. pic.twitter.com/36QD7QAB43 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2021

A viral video online allegedly suggests that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for a divorce due to Kanye cheating on her with Star. The social media influencer through this video suggested that Kanye has been hooking up with a famous “male beauty guru” for some time. Many fans and social media users were quick to conclude that this guru is none other than Jeffree Star. Jeffree Star’s conversation with another YouTuber also suggested the same. Take a look.

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

