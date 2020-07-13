Who's Kiki Layne Dating? All About Her Rumoured Boyfriends And Love Life

Kiki Layne is a popular actor who gained mainstream popularity through her performance in the film If Beale Street Could Talk. But, Kiki is usually a talk of the town for rumours about her love interest. There are a number of rumours about Kiki Layne’s boyfriends and her other relationships. Because of this, a number of fans have been asking, “who is Kiki Layne’s boyfriend?”.

Kiki Layne's dating rumours

There are no official statements that bring out the name of Kiki Layne’s boyfriend, but a number of rumours have hinted at Michael B Jordan to be her love interest. These rumours started after an entertainment portal released that Michael and Kiki spent the night together during the Sundance Film Festival. The same source claimed that Michael B Jordan stayed there for a long time. As the night went on, Kiki Layne did not stop talking to Michael B Jordan and never left his side for the entire night. The source also states that Michael was kissing Kiki Layne on the cheek and touching her and filling her glass up with drinks. Other than this, there are no recent rumours or any other details about Kiki Layne’s boyfriend or her love life.

Kiki Layne's movies

On the professional end, Kiki Layne was last seen in her 2020 superhero drama, The Old Guard. The film is Gina Prince-Bythewood film written by Greg Rucka. It stars some of the most popular actors including Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The story revolves around a team of immortal mercenaries who uses their abilities and powers to help the people in need. The film was released on the popular OTT platform Netflix and it received positive reviews from viewers as well as the critics. The film was also appreciated for its well-shot action sequences and the actor’s performances.

Before this, Kiki Layne was seen in 2019 sci-fi fiction thriller, Captive State. The film was released March 15, 2019, and it starred some well- known actors including John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), and Vera Farmiga. The story revolves around a young man who tries to joins the fore to end the forced strict martial law on all humans that has been implied by the alien race. The film was a disaster at the box office. The film just collected $8 million at the box offices against its massive $25 million budget.

