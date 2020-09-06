Who Is Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic? Know About His Work & Background

The celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic has collaborated with several celebrities all across the globe. Some of his clients include Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, and several others. However, he is most famous for being Kim Kardashian's makeup artist. Here is everything you need to know about Kim K's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist, Mario Dedivanovic:

Mario Dedivanovic has an impressive portfolio. While Mario has worked with Kim Kardashian, he also collaborated with the make-up giant Sephora. Further, he also worked as a make-up artist for a Fox News anchor.

In an interview with fashionista.com, Mario Dedivanovic opened up about his collaboration with Kim Kardashian. He said that he met Kim through a photographer. Further, he didn’t know about the Keeping up with the Kardashians star at that point in time. After the shoot, Kim asked Mario to go makeup shopping with her. Kim reportedly wished to use the same cosmetics that were used by Mario for the photoshoot.

As of date, Mario has collaborated with Kim on several occasions. Mario has been Kim’s makeup artist for red carpets, photoshoots, Kim’s show, and the like. However, the two are most famous for their Youtube vlogs, which feature the make-up artist demonstrating his skill. Their blog showcasing a tutorial for Kim’s Vegas Magazine cover shoot went viral on the internet, at that point in time.

In 2018, Mario and Kim launched a make-up collaboration named, KKWxMario. The eye-shadow palette used by Mario helped to create one of Kim’s most iconic looks. As of date, Mario has worked with almost all members of the Kardashian family.

More about Kim Kardashian's makeup artist:

As of 2019, Mario Dedivanovic net worth was about $15 million, according to a report by modelfact.com. While Mario is well-known for his collaborations, very few know about the celebrity make-up artist’s background. Mario’s mother worked as a cleaning woman in the L'Oréal building. In an interview with fashionista.com, Mario said that he was ‘inspired by beauty’ ever since he was a child. Talking about Sephora, Mario said that he was overwhelmed when he walked into the store for the first time. He felt that the store was extremely ‘cool’, and hence had a desire of working there.

Mario opened up about his sexuality at the 2019 American Influencer Award show. While the make-up artist opened up about being gay, he said that he was “finally free”. He also asked the audience to open their ‘eyes’, ‘hearts’ and ‘souls’ to people like him.

Makeup by Mario:

Mario Dedivanovic goes by the name Makeup by Mario on Instagram. While the artist is quite active on Instagram, he also enjoys a huge fan-following. As of date, Kim Kardashian's makeup artist has about 7.8 million followers. You can check out some of his posts here:

