Who Is Lily Sastry? Know Details About Her Connect With Mr. Bean's Rowan Atkinson

Lily Sastry is the daughter of the famous comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson, who gained worldwide fame for his stint as Mr. Bean in the British sitcom of the same name. Lily joined the acting world as a child artist and was first seen in the children’s movie Tooth back in 2004. Later, she also starred alongside her father in Mr. Bean’s Holiday and Jonny English Reborn. Here’s everything that you need to know about Rowan Atkinson and Lily Sastry’s relation.

ALSO READ| Mr Bean May Return To Screens, Co-writer Working On A 'new Version': Report

Rowan Atkinson and Lily Sastry’s relation

Actor Rowan Atkinson tied the knot with Sunetra Sastry, back in February 1990. The duo shares two children, Lily and Ben. Rowan and Sunetra first met each other in later 1980s, when Sastry worked as a makeup artist, as per Stanford Arts Review. The couple separated back in 2014 and ever since then Lily is known by her mother’s surname.

ALSO READ| Rowan Atkinson Accuses 'Friends' Of Stealing The Iconic Turkey Head Gag From 'Mr Bean'

Lily and her father Rowan’s relation became a massive topic of discussion when her parents got divorced back in 2015. Lily reportedly deleted two-years’ worth images from her Instagram account. Apart from this, she also decided to change her name taking her maiden name. It was speculated that the father-daughter relationship had turned sour ever since the separation. However, the rumours were dismissed by their media appearances together. Currently, Rowan is in a relationship with comedian Louise Ford, who has also given birth to Rowan’s third child in 2017.

ALSO READ| Sean Bean Recalls His Thoughts While Filming Ned Stark's Death Scene In 'Game Of Thrones'

What does Lily Sastry do?

Despite getting an early start in the acting world, Lily decided to take an unusual path and began learning cabaret. As reported by Famous People, post learning cabaret, Lily began performing her one-woman show at several different venues. After her initial performance gained fame, Lily was reportedly given her own West End show titled Lily for two nights, which became a massive Hit.

Apart from acting and dancing, Lily also has a keen interest in music. As per Famous People, she often sings and has recorded and uploaded songs of her own on SoundCloud. Currently, Lily Sastry performs both as a dancer and singer.

ALSO READ| Rowan Atkinson Reveals He Doesn't Enjoy Playing Mr Bean, Calls It 'stressful & Exhausting'

(Promo Image Source: Rowan Atkinson FC & Lily Sastry official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.