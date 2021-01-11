Mr Bean May Return To Screens, Co-writer Working On A 'new Version': Report

As per the reports that have surfaced online, the television realm could see the return of Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean. A report that was published by Mirror.co.uk claims that Richard Curtis, the writer who is primarily responsible for the creation of the sitcom alongside Rowan Atkinson, has begun work of a new version of Mr Bean, the character who, over the course of its run on television and theatre, developed a resputation for conveying emotions and responding to unusual situations without the utterance of a single word. The very same report quoted Curtis saying that the new version will see Atkinson's character as old, possibly with moles, freckles and greying hair. The latest set of reports claiming the above were preceeded by the online rumors which claimed something on the lines of Atkinson himself is creating a new animated series that will have a different look and feel than the previous one.

A still of Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean:

The journey of Mr. Bean so far:

Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean has appeared on television in the form of a live action sitcom and an animated series which aired on Pogo once upon a time. Atkinson's eccentric yet lovable character also got two movies of his own, the one first one of which went by the name of Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie (Which released in 1997) and then Mr Bean's Holiday, which came out ten years later. The first film saw Atkinson's character involuntarily filling up the position of a doctor while on a mission to recover a precious painting for a Los Angeles-based museum. The first Mr Bean movie was directed by Mel Smith, who has also made films such as The Tall Guy and Mormon From Outer Space. The second film, Mr Bean's Holiday, has the actor aimlessly roaming around France, in the different parts of which the character would find himself in difficult situations throughout the entire runtime of the feature presentation.

On the work front, Atkinson was seen playing the character of Johnny English for the third time in 2018's Johnny English Strikes Again. The film had been released in theatres during the last quarter of 2018. The third Instalment in the series was helmed by David Kerr.

