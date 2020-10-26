Who Is Malu Trevejo, With Whom Ryan Garcia Was Caught Kissing In Public?

Ryan Trevejo is a popular American professional boxer who began boxing at the age of 7. Ryan has been engaged to Drea Celina who is also pregnant with his child. He was recently caught kissing another woman in public and its video went viral on social media. The lady in question was Malu Trevejo and they were seen kissing outside a restaurant. The both were seen holding hands and kissing in public when someone captured it on a video.



Who is Malu Trevejo?

Ryan Garcia was captured on camera kissing Cuban singer Malu Trevejo. Malu Trevejo is a popular singer who has launched several songs and eventually gained popularity on social media. She was seen kissing Ryan Garcia and has issued a statement saying she did not have any idea that Ryan Garcia's fiancee was pregnant with his child. She also explained in her video that Ryan never told her that he was engaged when they went to dinner and kissed. She also added that when she called him and asked him about all this, he said that he did not mention the engagement bit as they were off and on. Take a look at what Malu Trevejo shared.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Malu Trevejo explains Ryan Garcia never told her that he was engaged before they went to dinner and kissed. She adds that when she called him today and asked him about it, he said he didn’t say anything because they’re “off and on.” pic.twitter.com/SKh5HTa1v2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 25, 2020

Many fans of Malu Trevejo took to Twitter and reacted to the news. Take a look -

you’ll definitely meet plenty of better people in lifeðŸ˜­ I PROMISE you the drama ain’t worth it nor is it that serious. — âœ¨Z3r0_Art and 777 othersâœ¨ (@Z3r0Art) October 25, 2020

he’s legit famous everyone knows he has a fiancée. — Angelina (@Angelin70361328) October 26, 2020

How Ryan Garcia's fiancee reacted?

According to a report by Monster & Critics, Ryan’s fiancee Celina reacted to the video on social media and said that Ryan had told her that he was training hard for his next fight. But then, she watched the video on Instagram and came to know the truth. She expressed her anger on social media and stated how only 7 weeks are left till she gives birth to their child and Ryan is just being disgusting. She also added on her social media what an evil human Ryan was, according to the report.

Also Read Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans To New Picture Of Gigi And Zayn Malik’s Baby ZiGi On Instagram

Also Read Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Warns Followers Of 'viral Thieves'

How Ryan reacted to the video?

Source: Ryan Garcia's Instagram

Ryan Garcia also took to his Instagram handle and cleared out a few things about Drea and Malu. He stated that he and Celina were not engaged but trying to fix their relationship. While talking about Malu, he mentioned that he went out with her as friends and just got caught up in the moment. They did not intend to hurt anyone. He later ended with a statement that this was his personal choice and he was never going to speak on this ever again.

Also Read Heidi Klum Proudly Flaunts Her Special Gift By Rihanna; Watch Video

Also Read Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump For Calling Europe A Country In Latest Instagram Post

Image Source- Ryan Garcia, Drea Celina and Malu Trevejo's photos on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.