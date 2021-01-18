Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Has Given Us 'Infinite Amount Of Gifts'

Prolific American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who recently sat down with his Hollywood peers for 'Directors Roundtable' with The Hollywood Reporter, said that late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has given the masses 'infinite amount of gifts'. In his interaction with host Rebecca Keegan and his fellow director pals, Ryan spoke about going ahead with Black Panther's sequel without Chadwick and revealed that it has been the toughest task of his decade-long career till date. For the unversed, Black Panther II is scheduled to go on floors this year and is expected to hit the big screen in July 2022.

Ryan Coogler showers late Chadwick Boseman with heaps of praise

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films ever and the biggest grosser in MCU that isn’t an Avengers film. It also went on to become the first-ever superhero film to be nominated in the category of 'Best Picture' at the Oscars. Now, as Ryan is all set to commence the shooting of Black Panther's sequel, the absence of leading man T'Challa, i.e. Chadwick Boseman, in the highly-anticipated superhero film has left a great impact on the filmmaker. During his Directors Roundtable interview, the 34-year-old showered his actor-friend with heaps of praise as he spoke about Chadwick Boseman's death and the gifts he gave to netizens.

Ryan said, "You know, I haven’t spoken about Chad publicly beyond writing some words. I loved him. I miss him. His talent was so potent that even though he was with us for a limited amount of time, he gave us so, so much. He gave us an infinite amount of gifts".

Speaking about the sense of sadness that stayed for days and weeks after the actor's demise, the Creed II director added, "I haven’t grieved a loss this acute before. I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take".

Watch the full 'Directors Roundtable' interview video below:

