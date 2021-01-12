Who Is Olivia Rodrigo's Ex-boyfriend? Here's A List Of The Star's Previous Relationships

The 17-year-old American singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo got her big acting break in Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In this mockumentary-style continuation of the hit trilogy, Olivia Rodrigo plays Nini Salazar-Roberts, a musical theatre student cast as Gabriella Monte. Recently Rodrigo sparked controversy when she released a song named Drivers License. Many fans speculated that the breakup ballad was about her alleged ex Joshua Bassett. Read on to know more about the High School Musical stars personal life.

Olivia Rodrigo ex-boyfriends list

Joshua Bassett

According to a report in buzzfeed.com Olivia met Joshua her High School Musical co-star on the sets of the show and dating rumours were rife towards the end of 2019. The pair never really revealed that they were together or spoke publicly about their relationship. However, they often shared pictures with one another on their social media. However, it looks as though the alleged couple has parted. Their break up rumours has become even more intense since Olivia released her latest song called Drivers License, which dominated the Apple charts and has blown up all over social media.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett: The relationship timeline

Recently, rumours about link-up between Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter became rampant. The report in Buzzfeed further reveals that dating rumours about the two musicians were kicked off when they were spotted having brunch together in August 2020. The report also states there have been speculations stating that Bassett had become close to Carpenter while he was still dating Rodrigo. Sabrina Carpenter then kicked off dating rumours after posting a TikTok video as Sharkboy and Lavagirl in November 2020. Both the stars are yet to comment on the rumours.

Ethan Wacker

According to a report in Pop Sugar, aside from her rumoured relationship with Joshua Bassett, the 17-year-old star was also linked to her Bizzaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker. The Disney show premiered in 2016 and also starred YouTube star Jake Paul. The pair met and fell in love on set but later split in 2019.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating?

At the moment, according to her Instagram handle, it appears as though Olivia is not dating anybody and enjoying her single life. However, there is a possibility that she might be keeping a relationship under wraps. She is also busy making a lot of new music these days.

