Are Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett Dating? Learn About The High School Musical Stars

In 2019, the Bizaardvark actor Olivia Rodrigo joined the cast of the highly anticipated show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the reboot of the popular film series. The link-up rumours between Olivia Rodrigo and her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett became rife once the pair began shooting the show together. Read on to find out, “Are Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dating?”

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dating?

From their Instagram handles at the moment, the answer to this question appears to be no. In HSMTMTS, Olivia plays Nini Salazar-Roberts, an ambitious musical theatre geek who lands the role of Gabriella in the school production of High School Musical without breaking a sweat. She hopes that this new opportunity will help her get the much-needed escape from the drama caused by her ex-boyfriend, Ricky played by Joshua Bassett), however, things soon take a different turn.

According to a report by buzzfeed.com although the dating rumours were rife towards the end of 2019 and all of 2020, the pair never really revealed that they were together or spoke publicly about their relationship. Recently Olivia had released a song called Driver's License, which dominated the Apple charts and has blown up all over social media during the first weekend of its release. However, it appears as though the song might be hinting towards a break up between her and Joshua Bassett.

How long did Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett date?

It seems as though the pair parted ways after only a few months of dating in 2020. The report in BuzzFeed suggests that speculations about the pair’s break up first started on Jan. 4, 2021, when Olivia announced the release of her song. A bunch of her castmates commented their praise. However, surprisingly, about an hour later, Joshua announced the release of his upcoming single Lie, Lie, Lie. Over the course of 2020, the pair did make frequent appearances on each others Instagram handle. But the pair has now deleted all the pictures with one another.

Why did Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett break up?

Breakup rumours between Olivia and Josh first came to light during summer 2020, when Olivia posted this video on TikTok, were saying, "you think u can hurt my feelings? I wrote this song" as "All I Want" played in the background. The video is no longer available on TikTok. Soon after, Olivia posted a photo on Instagram with her close friend Iris Apatow, both wearing "Dump Him" shirts.

Is Joshua Bassett with Sabrina Carpenter now?

Around the same time as all of this was happening, photos of Joshua and Sabrina Carpenter on what looks like a date surfaced. Hence, this sparked dating rumours between the two of them. The duo also dressed as Sharkboy and Lavagirl for Halloween and shared a few videos acting out scenes from the movie. The report in Buzzfeed reveals that it appears as though Joshua became close with Sabrina while he and Olivia were still together. In her song Drivers License, Olivia sings about a ‘blonde girl’ and also includes lines, ‘so much older than me.’

