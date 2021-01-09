Lamar Odom LASHES OUT At Ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr After Her IG Live, Calls Her "bitter"

Since last year, Lamar Odom and his ex-fiancee have been going through a public and ugly split. While both have taken shots at each other, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star seemed to have the last laugh. Earlier, he responded to Sabrina Parr's claims about their relationship, stating how his ex is now 'bitter' – referring to her speaking about their financial issues.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr lash out on social media

On Instagram, Parr shared a screenshot. "Tyler Perry said before you marry someone you need to see them in all 4 seasons," read the story. "When happy, mad, stable, broke, been hurt etc. I felt that because we sometimes wonder why people change on us and its not really changes sometimes you just haven't seen people at their worst!".

Under the quote, Parr wrote a caption, letting fans know that financial reasons were why they split. "That broke stage will definitely show you who a person really is!!" she wrote, making people believe that she was hinting at some financial struggle. However, it was a feature on the Wendy William Show which had Odom speak on the matter.

Why is Lamar Odom's ex-fiancee bitter?

Recently, Parr was on an IG Live with OnSite!, discussing her relationship with Odom. Later, Odom took his on social media to respond. "She bitter, I’m better," Odom wrote, adding that it is great to end relationships with toxic people. "It’s almost like the trash taking itself out," he added, thanking God for both personal and professional growth.

He mentioned the Wendy Williams show, stating that is crazy how he woke up multiple messages and calls about people going Wendy Williams and making "incredible, hurtful, allegations". "It kind of got me in the mode to where the New York Times best-seller author wanted to write some things down to kinda address it". He asked them to address those things to himself, and stated that he wanted to share things with everyone.

Odom stated that he is "grateful for life experiences", and this particular 'experience' is to make sure everyone he chooses in his inner circle are "loyal and honest". "Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together". In the end, he wished Parr the best, dismissing all the 'slander' and 'bulls***' lies. He added that he is currently unattached, and "very clean and sober and happy".

Lamar Odom on Wendy Williams show

