Is Joshua Bassett Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Find Out If The Two Are Together

American actor and singer Joshua T. Bassett gained a lot of popularity when he first appeared as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. However, last year rumours were rife that the 20-year-old star was dating his High School Musical co-star Olivia Rodrigo. Although the pair never confirmed their relationship, they often shared pictures with each other on social media. However, recently Olivia Rodrigo dropped a new song called Driver's License which suggests that the pair has separated and their separation has something to do with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Find out is “Is Joshua Bassett dating Sabrina Carpenter?”

Is Joshua Bassett dating Sabrina Carpenter?

Ever since Olivio Rodrigo released her new song, fans have been showering her with praises and accolades. In fact, Taylor Swift herself, praised the 17-year-old singer on social media, for her new release. Many fans have been speculating that the latest song was about her alleged ex Joshua Bassett.

According to a report in People Magazine, Rodrigo’s break up ballad sparked a controversy on TikTok where fans speculated that Bassett is now allegedly dating Sabrina Carpenter. Many fans on the app believed that the lyrics are a reference to his moving on with the 21-year-old actress/singer. Here is why the rumours about their link-up became rampant.

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter link-up rumours

The report further reveals that dating rumours about the two musicians were kicked off when they were spotted having brunch together in August 2020. The report also states there have been speculations stating that Bassett had become close to Carpenter while he was still dating Rodrigo. Sabrina Carpenter then kicked off dating rumours after posting a TikTok video as Sharkboy and Lavagirl in November 2020.

However, both Carpenter (21) and Bassett (20) have not revealed anything about their alleged relationship yet. Surprisingly, Olivia Rodrigo's ex, Joshua Bassett announced his upcoming single Lie, Lie, Lie only a few minutes after Rodrigo released her single. Ever since her single released, it has dominated the Apple charts and has blown up all over social media during the first weekend of its release.

How long did Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett date?

The report in People Magazine, reveals that it seems though the pair parted ways after only a few months of dating in 2020. The pair had met on the sets of High School Musical: The series. In HSMTMTS, Olivia plays Nini Salazar-Roberts, an ambitious musical theatre geek who lands the role of Gabriella in the school production of High School Musical without breaking a sweat. She hopes that this new opportunity will help her get the much-needed escape from the drama caused by her ex-boyfriend, Ricky (played by Joshua Bassett), however, things soon take a different turn.

