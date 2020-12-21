Ariana Grande Announces Engagement With Dalton; Fans Say "She Deserves The World"

There have been rare instances in recent times when the news of sudden celebrity engagements have surfaced. The latest such case happens to be that of the recent announcement of engagement between singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. While the news of celebrity engagement always comes as a surprise due to its nature, this announcement is one of the special ones for the fans of the singer. This news has triggered a wave of excited and happy reactions of her fans all over on social media. Have a look at some of the fan reactions of Ariana Grande’s engagement on Twitter.

Ariana Grande engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, fans react in excitement

Ariana Grande has very recently announced her engagement with boyfriend Dalton Gomez in her latest Instagram post and sent the world of social media into a frenzy. Fans and other celebrities both started expressing their excitement on this news. A number of fans and netizens on the social media platform started putting out tweets in support of their engagement, expressing how exciting the news is for them. One of her fans wrote that they were happier hearing the news of Ariana Grande engaged to Dalton than they would be for themselves. Another fan showered wishes on the singer saying that “she deserves the world”. Thousands of other netizens have tweeted on this exciting news as well.

I probably cried over Ariana’s engagement more than I will in mine — shirel/ SW MOVIE IN 30 minutesss (@getwellsoonmf) December 20, 2020

so unbelievably happy for ariana. she deserves the world and i wish her and dalton nothing but the best. — celina (@lovedsickgirls) December 20, 2020

Congratulations!🌹 — PRINCESS KIMBERLY (@PRINCES41681554) December 20, 2020

we’re so happy for her. sending all the love n happiness 🤍 — gee (@tlicgee) December 20, 2020

IM CRYING — liz (@polaroidwithari) December 20, 2020

i’m so happy for her!! so beautiful — millie (@rickysnecklace) December 20, 2020

congrats to the happy couple i’m screaming — gigi (@moonlightngo) December 20, 2020

While Ariana is one of the most famous personalities in the world of music, Dalton is a luxury real estate agent who is based out of Los Angeles. Ariana posted a few pictures of herself with her beau Dalton, one of which shows her planting a kiss on Dalton’s cheek. In another picture, the singer has posed in front of the mirror and showed off her engagement ring.

From a professional point of view, Ariana Grande has had a good year as well with her songs Positions and Rain On Me having tasted good success. The love life of Ariana has been in the news for negative reasons in the past and created controversies. But it seems that she is progressing towards a new point in her life in her professional as well as personal life.

