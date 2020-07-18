'Cursed' Ending Explained: What Happens To Nimue & Who Is The Weeping Monk In The Drama?

The latest drama series on Netflix Cursed is being received well all over the world by the audience. The fantasy drama is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Cursed dropped on Netflix on July 17, 2020, and since then it is doing the rounds on the internet. As the series continues to gain popularity, a lot of people who watched the show are wondering about the Cursed ending and are left with several questions like who is the weeping monk in Cursed? To all those who are still unclear about what happened at the end of the series, here is Cursed ending explained. However, those who have not yet watched the series should not read further as it contains some major spoilers.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix's 'Cursed' Web Series To Watch Online And Download

Also Read | Did Jada Pinkett Smith Wanted 'freedom' In Her Marriage? Read Details Here

Cursed Ending explained

The big question at the end of Cursed is what happens to Nimue? The answer to this question is quite unsure. The ending scene is very wide open and suggests that the narrative can go in any direction if the series comes back with a second season. At the ending of Cursed, Nimue is tracked down while she is attempting to escape Uther’s camp with an injured Merlin. She is then shot down with arrows by her wannabe Red Paladin sister Iris.

A mortally wounded Nimue whose body is riddled with arrows then falls off from the rock bridge into a whirling pool at the base of a waterfall. In the dying moments of the series finale, the audience sees an image of an injured Nimue floating in the water which is turning red with her blood. Nimue is the show’s main character and therefore it is doubtful that she is actually dead. For the fans of the show, it is a good sign that her dead body is not shown anywhere near the ending of Cursed.

Her wounds surely look bad, but there is still a chance that she might wash up on the shores of the river somewhere and again start her quest to save her people. In Arthurian legend, Nimue is also known as Lady of The Lake. This suggests that she might return back if there is a season 2 in a completely different way.

Also Read | 'Cursed' Stars Reveal Why The Show Is So Important And Relevant In Today's Time

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Their "continued Support" On 'Extraction'

Who is the Weeping Monk in Cursed?

In one of the biggest twists in the series, the Weeping Monk is revealed to be none other than Lancelot. He is one of the most powerful Paladins skilled with tracking the Fey by scent. He reveals his identity to Squirrel, who is actually a young Percival. To reveal his identity to Squirrel, he says, “A long time ago, my name was Lancelot.”

Image Credits: A still from the Cursed trailer

Promo Image Credits: Katherine Langford Instagram and a still from the Cursed trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.