Who Is The Guy That Sits Behind Cher In 'Clueless'? Know More About This Star Here

Clueless is considered to be one of the most popular coming-of-age films. At the time of its release back in 1995, Clueless received positive reviews but over the years the film has become a part of pop culture and gained a cult following. Many actors in the film received a kick-start to their careers through their roles. One such character in the film was Elton a.k.a. Jeremy Sisto. Find out more about Cher’s supposed friend from Clueless here.

'Clueless' cast: Who is the guy that sits behind Cher in classes?

Who was Jeremy Sisto a.k.a. Elton in Clueless?

Jeremy Sisto played the role of Elton in the film. Elton is one of the popular and handsome students in Beverly Hills High. Cher is good friends with him. Cher’s newfound friendship with Tai leads her to take control over Tai’s relationships and her makeover. Cher tries hard to create a barrier between Tai and Travis.

Jeremy Sisto's filmography and TV roles

This Clueless cast member was shot into limelight when he starred in Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It music video. After working in a music video, Sisto made his film debut in 1991 with the drama film Grand Canyon. After starring in Grand Canyon, this Clueless cast member worked in television films like The Shaggy Dog and Desperate Choices: To Save My Child.

His role as Elton in Clueless gave a major boost to his career. Jeremy Sisto went on to work extensively in the television industry since then. He played the role of Jesus Christ in the CBS min-series Jesus. He has played the role of Billy Chenowith in the HBO drama series Six Feet Under. Jeremy Sisto currently stars in the CBS drama series, FBI.

Did Jeremy Sisto audition for 'Titanic'?

Titanic is considered to be one of James Cameron’s most successful projects after Avatar. Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio’s iconic pairing has been etched in the mind of the audience. But in a screen test video for Titanic, Kate Winslet is seen performing a scene with Jeremy Sisto. Yes, this Clueless cast member auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson. But he, unfortunately, lost the role to Leonardo Di Caprio.

Is Jeremy Sisto married?

Jeremy Sisto is married to fellow actor Addie Lane. The couple dated for a few years before getting married in 2009. Jeremy and Addie share two kids, a daughter named Charlie Ballerina Sisto and a son named Sebastian Kick Sisto. Jeremy often shares pictures of his kids with his fans on social media.

