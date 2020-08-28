'Surprised By Love' Cast List: Legednary Actor Tim Conway Steals The Show With His Humour

Hallmark is known for its holiday movies. Over the years, many of its movies have been loved by the audience and to this day have a place in their hearts. One such movie was the 2015 released film Surprised by Love. The movie revolves around a young businesswoman named Josie who wants to convince her parents to accept her current boyfriend named Richard. But to do so, she and her boyfriend involve Josie’s underachieving high school crush, Gridley. Soon things turn haywire and do not go as planned.

Surprised by Love cast list

1. Hilarie Burton as Josie

Hilarie Burton became a household named when she starred as the lead, Peyton Sawyer on CW’s One Tree Hill. Her role on the show continued for six seasons. Hilarie’s successful TV career also helped her to star in independent films like Our Very Own, The List, and Normal Adolescent Behavior. Normal Adolescent Behavior was even screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. After starring in several films, Hilarie marked her return to the small screen as Sara Ellis on the show White Collar. She has also starred in shows as Castle and Grey’s Anatomy.

Also read | Life With Father Cast List: All The Stars & Characters Of The Comedy Film

2. Paul Campbell as Gridley

Paul Campbell as mentioned above plays the role of Gridley on Surprised by Love. Before starring as he underachieving crush on this Hallmark film, Paul Campbell made a name for himself by starring in Battlestar Galactica. On the show, he played the role of Mary McDonnell’s assistant Billy. Campbell also explored his comic timing in the sit-com Spun Out. Apart from Surprised by Love, Paul has starred alongside Naomi Judd and Chyler Leigh in another Hallmark film titled Window Wonderland.

3. Tim Conway as Grandad

Tim Conway became a household name with his show The Carol Burnett Show. For his work on the show, he received six Emmys Awards and a Golden Globe. Although the actor passed in May 2019, his legacy continues to inspire many actors. Apart from starring on The Carol Burnett Show, Tim Conway had also collaborated with Disney for films like The Apple Dumpling Gang and The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again.

Also read | Tangled Live Action Cast List Suggested By Fans; See List Here

4. Malcolm Stewart as Josie’s father

Malcolm Stewart multi-hyphenated Canadian star. The Surprised by Love actor made his Broadway debut with Dracula and also played pivotal roles in plays like Bedroom Farce and Torch Song Trilogy. Apart from plays, he as starred in TV shows like Titanic (miniseries), The X Files, Sliders, Taken, Night Visions, and many others.

Also read | 'I Robot' Cast List: Here's A List Of Actors Playing Prominent Role In The 2004 Release

Also read | 'Lovecraft Country' Plot Summary & Cast List: Here Are All The Seasoned Actors In The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.