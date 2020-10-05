'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Cast List: All About The Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has released on October 2nd in multiple languages. Although the movie is shot in Tamil, the film has been dubbed to Hindi and other languages. Ka Pae Ranasingam cast also includes actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

The movie is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. The movie narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. Take a look at the Ka Pae Ranasingam cast.

Vijay Sethupathi as Ranasingam

Vijay Sethupathi is a pouplar Tamil actor who also works in Tollywood, Mollywood, and Bollywood movies. Vijay has played the role of Ranasingam in the movie who is the titular character. Vijay is known for appearing in more than 30 movies where his films like Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom were very successful.

Aishwarya Rajesh as Ariyanachi

Aishwarya Rajesh is an Indian actor known for working in the Tamil and Malayalam films. Aishwarya started her career in the limelight as a TV presenter in a comedy show called Asatha Povathu Yaaru? She made her debut with the 2010 released film Neethana Avan while rose to stardom post Attakathi, which released in 2012.



Rangaraj Pandey

Rangaraj Pandey Ragunathacharya is a popular journalist and actor. he played the role of a collector in this film. Ranagarj started his career at Dinamalar and Visual Media Career at Thanthi TV.

Munishkanth

Ramdoss is an Indian film actor who appears in Tamil language movies. Munishkanth is popular for his portrayals in movies like Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.

Vela Ramamoorthy

Vela Ramamoorthy is a popular Indian actor who is known for his roles in movies like Paayum Puli, Sethupathi, etc. He has written novels like Pattathu Yaanai, Kutraparambarai and Kuruthi Aattam.

Namo Narayana

Actor Namo Narayana was seen playing the role of a politician in Ka Pae Ranasingam. He primarily works in Tamil movies. Namo Narayana is known for his breakthrough roles in Tamil films like Naadodigal and Komban.

Junior Balaiah

Junior Balaiah is an Indian stage and movie actor. he predominantly works in Tamil language movies. Junior Balaiah is the son of actor T. S Balaiah, who was also a popular Tamil actor.

Ka Pae Ranasingam will be premiering on Zeeplex, which is a pay-per-view channel. Interestingly, the Tamil movie is one of the first movies to release as per the pay-per-view model. Check out the trailer of the latest movie that was released on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd.

