Who Is The Voice Of Jerry In 'Soul'? Read More About It Here

Soul is an animated fantasy comedy-drama movie that released in 2020. The movie is produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Soul cast includes the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad and others. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Also read: Genshin Impact Character Rosaria To Be Voiced By The Famous Ai Kakuma

The movie was released on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. The story is about a middle school music teacher. He is wanting to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated before his big break as a musician. Read more about Who is the voice of Jerry in Soul.

Also read: Genshin Impact Albedo Voice Actor: Learn More About This New Genshin Impact Character

Who is the voice of Jerry in Soul?

Counsellor Jerry has been played by three people in the film. These are the people who explain afterlife to Joe. Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade and Wes Studi, all of them have been named Jerry in the movie.

Alice Braga

Alice Braga is a Brazilian actress and producer who has appeared in several films. Her most notable films were City of God, Lower City and Only God Knows. She came to prominence after appearing opposite Will Smith in I Am Legend in 2007. She has appeared in many Hollywood movies such as Repo Men, Predators, The Rite and more. She currently plays the lead role in the crime thriller television series Queen of the South since 2016.

Also read: 'Naruto' Voice Actors: Maile Flanagan, Yuri Lowenthal & Other Stars Who Lent Their Voice

Richard Ayoade

Richard is an English comedian, film director and actor. He is best known for his role of Maurice Moss in Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd. He appeared in comedy shows such as The Mighty Boosh and Nathan Barley before The IT Crowd. He wrote and directed the film Submarine in 2010. He was seen in the film The Watch in 2012 and The Double in 2013.

Also read: 'Haikyuu' Voice Actors List: A List Of Artists Behind The Faces Of The Key Characters

Wes Studi

Wesley Studi known as Wes Studi is an American actor who is known for his films such as Dances with Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans, The New World and many more. He is recognized for his portrayal of Native Americans in film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.