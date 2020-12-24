Genshin Impact Albedo Voice Actor: Learn More About This New Genshin Impact Character

Genshin Impact has overwhelmed the gaming world and the free-to-play game continues to garner massive popularity. Each player needs to become mixed up in the realm of Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact has a multiplayer mode as well, where players would be able to squad up with their companions and go for journeys and boss fights together. Genshin Impact has an enormous list of playable characters with assorted forces and details to build up the player's playstyle. Players want to know about Albedo Voice Actor in Genshin Impact.

Albedo Voice Actor in Genshin Impact

Albedo is one of the new main Genshin Impact characters. This character has been added to the game in the Dragonspine expansion of the game. He is a new character but is already referred to as a legendary alchemist wielding a sword and power of Geo. Albedo has been voice acted by Khoi Dao. This voice actor trended a lot in the middle because they took 37 takes to say the word ‘brush strokes’.

Albedo Banner

The Albedo Banner has been added to the game along with the Dragonspine Expansion. Players can now go up to this banner and wish to get this character in the game. Here is the profile for Albedo in Genshin Impact:

Star Character "Kreideprinz" Albedo (Geo)

Vision: Geo

Weapon: Sword

A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

Genesis Impact Wishes System

Making wishes in Genshin Impact can get a little confusing as three different types of currencies are involved in the process, Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate. These currencies can be obtained for free by progressing through the game and grinding in the mission. No in-app purchases are required but can be used if the player desires.

After obtaining Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems, players need to head over to Paimon’s Bargain Section in the Store. Players can use the Primogems to get Acquaint Fate or Intertwined fate (the currency needed to make wishes). These wishes help the player in getting new characters, gear, and weapons. It is advisable to bundle up a number of wishes before going to an event and wishing. This helps the player in getting a slight discount and also is more efficient.

It takes some grinding and time to amass the number of Primogems required to trade it for Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, so the players need to have a bit of patience as this process can be a tad time-consuming. Players also need to be observant about the events that are ongoing before making any wishes. Players can also use Stardust and Starglitter to purchase Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. These wishes really help the player to get ahead of the other player, level up faster, and progress faster through the game.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Genshin Impact 1.2 update is the next biggest update in the game. It will bring a whole new location called Dragonspine to the game. The update has also added new game mechanics, puzzles quests, characters, and weapons for the players to try out. The Genshin Impact 1.2 update will be available on PS4, PC, Android, and IOS from the 23rd of December.

