'Naruto' Voice Actors: Maile Flanagan, Yuri Lowenthal & Other Stars Who Lent Their Voice

The Japanese manga series, Naruto was both penned and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto and it was later adapted into an anime television series in Japan from 2002-2007. The English adaptation of the television series, which was originally produced by Pierrot and Aniplex, aired on both YTV and Cartoon Network from 2005-2009.

Due to the success of Naruto, the makers decided to come up with a sequel titled Naruto: Shippuden, which was concluded in 2017 after airing an astonishing 500 episodes in Japan. Although all the Naruto characters are quite famous among the masses, do you know about the Naruto voice cast? If not, then read about Naruto voice actors in detail to find out who lent their voice to the iconic Japanese anime show's characters.

List of Naruto dub voice actors

Maile Flanagan and Junko Takeuchi as 'Naruto Uzumaki'

American actor and voice artist Maile Flanagan has lent her voice for the titular character Naruto Uzumaki in the English adaptation of Naruto. On the other hand, Japanese actor and voice artist Junko Takeuchi had lent her voice for the same character in the original Japanese anime TV show. While Maile is popular for her roles in Shameless, Bad Teacher, The Class and Grey's Anatomy, Junko is popular for her roles in Digimon Frontier and Hunter × Hunter to name a few.

Yuri Lowenthal and Noriaki Sugiyama as 'Sasuke Uchiha'

American actor, producer and voice artist Yuri Lowenthal lent his voice to Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto in its English adaptation. On the other hand, Japanese voice actor and narrator, Noriaki Sugiyama was Sasuke's voice actor in the original Japanese TV show. While Yuri is popular for his work in Ben 10 and Code Geass, Noriaki is famous for his work in Bleach and Fate/stay night.

Kate Higgins and Chie Nakamura as 'Sakura Haruno'

American voice artist and singer, Kate Higgins was the voice actor for the character of Sakura Haruno in Naruto's English adaptation. On the other hand, Japanese voice actor Chie Nakamura lent her voice to Sakura's character in the original Japanese anime show. While Kate is popular for her work in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Wolverine and the X-Men, Chie is famous for her work in Dual! Parallel K-on! and Trouble Adventure.

Dave Wittenberg and Kazuhiko Inoue as 'Kakashi Hatake'

American singer and voice actor Dave Wittenberg lent his voice to the character of Kakashi Hatake in Naruto's English adaptation. On the other hand, Japanese actor narrator Kazuhiko Inoue was the voice actor for Kakashi in the original Japanese show. While Dave is popular for his work in The Twelve Kingdoms and Here is Greenwood, Kazuhiko is famous for his work in Fairy Tail and Love Me, Love Me Not.

