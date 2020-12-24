Genshin Impact Character Rosaria To Be Voiced By The Famous Ai Kakuma

The latest 1.2 update of Genshin Impact introduces a new character known as Rosaria. She is one of the many new characters that the players will meet via the Dragonspine content added alongside The Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which is the name of this 1.2 update (PC, PS4, PS5, Mobile, Switch soon). During the live stream of version 1.2 update, Rosaria was first shown by the officially published screenshots. Continue reading to know more about the voice actor for this character.

Genshin Impact Rosaria Voice Actor

As of now, Rosaria isn’t playable. However, there is a good chance that she will definitely end up as a featured character on a gacha banner sometime later in the game story. There is no official news if she will be a four-star character or a much harder to obtain five star character.

The voicing for Rosaria is going to be done by Ai Kakuma. She is known for voicing Edelgard in Fire Emblem Three Houses. Ai Kakuma had also voiced Ion in Surge Concerto, Isuzu Sento in Amagi Brilliant Park, Sora Ikushima in Tokyo Xanadu, and Rami Amasaki in Super Robot Wars T. Currently she is also the voice of Yuri Sakazaki in SNK games.

The first time that players meet Rosaria is soon after they start the new story content added with Dragonspine. The player and Paimon secretly listen to the conversation of Rosaria with Barbara, and later on, they properly talk to each other for the first time.

Genshin Impact Characters List

5★ Zhongli Geo Polearm SS

5★ Diluc Pyro Claymore SS

5★ Venti Anemo Bow SS

5★ Qiqi Cryo Sword SS

5★ Klee Pyro Catalyst SS

5★ Albedo Geo Sword S

5★ Tartaglia Hydro Bow S

4★ Bennett Pyro Sword S

5★ Mona Hydro Catalyst S

4★ Xingqiu Hydro Sword S

4★ Fischl Electro Bow A+

5★ Jean Anemo Sword A+

4★ Barbara Hydro Catalyst A+

5★ Keqing Electro Sword A+

4★ Razor Electro Claymore A+

4★ Ningguang Geo Catalyst A+

4★ Diona Cryo Bow A-

4★ Xiangling Pyro Polearm A-

4★ Sucrose Anemo Catalyst A-

4★ Noelle Geo Claymore A-

4★ Xinyan Pyro Claymore A-

4★ Beidou Electro Claymore B+

4★ Chongyun Cryo Claymore B+

4★ Kaeya Cryo Sword B+

5★ Traveler (Anemo) Anemo Sword B-

5★ Traveler (Geo) Geo Sword B-

4★ Lisa Electro Catalyst B-

4★ Amber Pyro Bow C



