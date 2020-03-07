Who Is This Justin Bieber's Doppelgänger? All You Need To Know About Brad Sousa

Celebrities are always the talk of the town but when a celebrity doppelgänger surfaces, the internet goes wild. In the past, several doppelgängers of famous celebrities have appeared on the internet and have taken social media by storm. Fans have seen Akshay Kumar’s doppelgänger in a Sunil Gavaskar fan, Alia Bhatt has her own set of doppelgängers. But back in 2017, a Justin Bieber doppelgänger was the talk of the internet. Read on to know more about Brad Sousa, who is considered as a spitting image of the Canadian pop star:

Justin Bieber’s doppelgänger Brad Sousa takes the internet by storm

Just six days ago, Brad Souza took to his official Instagram handle to post a selfie wearing a red beanie. He is also seen wearing a silver chain and has hands full of tattoos. In this photo, he is looking exactly like the Yummy singer. Here is the photo:

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Souza posted a photo that featured himself surrounded by red roses, like the Joker from Suicide Squad. He is seen sporting a pink hoodie and looks like Bieber. His post has over 13 thousand likes by JB fans, who must have ended up here looking for the Baby singer. Here is a photo of the same.

On Turkey Day, Souza posted a close-up selfie on his social media handle. Usually, the difference between a celeb-look-alike and the real-celeb can be easily spotted, but fans still felt that it was the real Justin Bieber. Fans have commented on the photo asking him if he is sure that he is not the real Justin Bieber. Here is the post.

