Justin Bieber: Lesser-known Facts About The Star You Must Check Out

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular contemporary pop artists. The Canadian singer has a massive fan following on Instagram with around 126 million followers. Ever since his song Baby became a smash hit, the artist has had a fan following that only increases by the day.

Bieber is currently high on the success of his songs and marriage with the star, Hailey Baldwin. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about the popular singer, Justin Bieber.

READ:Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Children He Wants With Hailey Baldwin; Read

Lesser-known facts about Justin Bieber

READ:Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Best Moments From 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

The world knows how big of a music sensation is Justin Beiber. His songs have broken records but the star is much more than just a singer. He can also play the drums, guitar, piano, and trumpet. Bieber is the youngest artist to have five number-one albums in the US. The singer gets only just about six hours of sleep each night, because of his busy schedule.

The young star's net worth is estimated at USD 200 million, according to a leading online portal. According to another leading online portal, it would cost around USD 5,000 to USD 10,000 per hour to get Justin Bieber to sing at your birthday party.

READ:Justin Bieber Reveals A Nickname By Hailey; Ellen Goes 'Goo Goo' As Jennifer Showers Love

In America, Bieber's latest album Purpose sold around 522,000 copies in its 1st week. This earned Justin his sixth number-one album in the US. Statistics reveal how the singer gains an average of 2,07,788 fans on Facebook every week and he even gets about 60 new mentions on Twitter per second.

This just shows the amount of attention the star gets, whether he wants it or not. Fans must know that Smallville and Friends are Justin's favourite TV shows and his favourite movie is The Notebook. Justin Bieber also mentioned once that if he could do any other job other than singing, then he would be an architect.

READ:Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.