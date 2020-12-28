Who Plays Missy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know About The Cast Of The Superhero Film

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film on Netflix, which released on Christmas. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D which released way back in 2005. The plot of the film revolves around how Missy Moreno and other children team up against alien invaders who kidnap Earth's superheroes. The story follows these children and how they try to save their parents and the world. Read on to know about We Can Be Heroes cast.

Who plays Guppy in We Can Be Heroes?

Guppy is Sharkboy and Lavagirl's daughter, played by Vivien Blair. Blair is an American actor and has appeared in a variety of projects over the years. The 8-year-old child actor's films include Bird Box, where she played the character of Girl and Hazel in the TV series Indebted. Vivien plays a central role in the film along with a host of other child actors.

Who plays Missy in We Can Be Heroes?

The superhero movie shows the planet under attack and their parents in peril, it falls upon the children, led by Missy Moreno to rescue them from the aliens and save the world. The character of Missy Moreno is portrayed by YaYa Gosselin, who plays the role of Marcus Moreno's daughter. She encourages other children in the film to team up against the alien invaders in order to save their parents. Gosselin played Tali LaCroix in the TV series FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and Graciella Padilla in 13 Reasons Why.

We Can Be Heroes Cast

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal portrays the character of Marcus Moreno, Missy's father, and a superhero who is a master swordsman and one of the superheroes kidnapped by the aliens. Pascal is best-known for playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, Javier Peña in the TV series Narcos, and Din Djarin in Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

Adriana Barraza

Adriana Barraza plays Marie Moreno, Marcus’ mother and Missy’s grandmother. Barraza is a Mexican actor, who has mostly appeared in television series in her home country of Mexico. She is an acting coach as well and is well-known for her roles in Drag Me To Hell, Cake, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Rambo: Last Blood, and the TV series The Strain.

Other cast members of the film include Priyanka Chopra, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell and Brently Heilbron.

