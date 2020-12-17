'Heroes' Star Ali Larter Responds To Accusations Made By Former Co-star Leonard Roberts

There seems to be friction between former co-stars and on-screen lovers Leonard Roberts and Ali Larter. The former had blamed Larter for being the reason why he was fired from the show Heroes, which had a brief run on NBC. Ali has now responded with a statement defending herself and by submitting a sincere apology for the fallout of the events. Have a look at the accusation made by Roberts and the brief response that Larter has given on this issue.

Ali Larter responds to accusations made by Leonard Roberts

Heroes became one of the popular television shows during its brief run for four years from 2006 to 2010 on NBC. However, Leonard Roberts, who played one of the major characters which is a love interest to Ali’s character, was eventually fired from the show due to certain differences. Quite recently, Roberts put his side of the story on Variety and levied accusations on his former co-star Ali, saying that frictions with her led to his removal from the show. He talked about how Larter had mistreated him during the first season of Heroes and even pondered whether his race was one of the reasons behind his firing.

Ali has responded to this issue to TVLine by saying that she is extremely “saddened to hear about Leonard Robert’s experience on Heroes”, adding that she was “heartbroken” to know Robert’s understanding of their relationship. The further added by saying that the experience that Leonard has described with Ali does not match her memory or her experience in the show; and that she respects Leonard as an artist. She ended her response by saying that she was apologetic for any role that she may have played in his “painful experience”.

Roberts had opened up about his bad experience on the show nearly a decade after the show has ended. While a response is yet to come from the side of the makers of the show, Ali Larter has wasted no time in responding to the heavy accusations made by Leonard Roberts. Ali Larter has worked in other popular films as well including the Final Destination series, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and more.

