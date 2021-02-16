Who Plays Peter's Dad In To All The Boys 3? Know More About The Seasoned Actor

To All the Boys 3 follows Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they tackle more complications that threaten their relationship together. In this installment, the two seem to have their future together after high school well thought out but an unfortunate incident puts their relationship to test and hints at a long-distance relationship. To All the Boys 3 also introduces viewers to Peter Kavinsky's estranged dad, who was only mentioned in passing throughout the series, and explores their broken relationship.

Who plays Peter's Dad?

Henry Thomas is the actor who plays Peter's dad. Viewers finally get to meet Peter's dad after having heard about his tale of abandoning the family in the first installment. The character seems like a familiar face because of his regular ventures in Netflix' other projects. Before joining the To All the Boys 3 cast, actor Henry Thomas was last seen in the uber-successful The Haunting of Hill House and its sequel The Haunting of Bly Manor. His role in All the Boys 3 is rather small though, with only two small yet memorable scenes focusing on the father-son relationship. When Peter accidentally bumps into his estranged father, he is offered by the latter to join in for dinner but is awkwardly refused. In the movie's final moments, Peter finally musters the courage to reunite with his father and reveals how he truly felt about the abandonment. Even with a small screen presence, the character arc of the father evolves significantly and the actor has been praised for it.

Henry Thomas started his career as a child star in 1981 in the drama film Raggedy Man. He made it to VH1's 100 Greatest Kid Stars due to his role. Even though he featured in a series of sleeper hits, he found his fame after he joined the cast of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Thomas is prominently known for his involvement in the horror genre with Ouija: Origin of Evil and Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep being under his radar. The actor has been honoured with several accolades from the Golden Globe and the British Academy Award functions. Apart from a successful acting career, Thomas is also known to be the lead guitarist and writer for the San Antonio band, The Blue Heelers.

Image: Henry Thomas Instagram

