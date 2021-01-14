'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Trailer Out; Concludes Netflix Film Series

To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast has Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as they reprise Lara Jean “LJ” Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky, respectively. It is an upcoming teen romantic comedy film and the third installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series on Netflix. The first footage of the movie is out.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer out

Netflix has released the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer. It shows Lara Jean on a trip to Korea with her family, video calling with Peter Kavinsky. She recalls how her letters turned her life and her relationship. Peter asks LJ for prom as they are about to complete high school.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever plot has both planning to join the same college and spend more time together. Next, it is seen that Peter and Lara are on a senior trip to New York and the latter falls in love with the place. She expresses her desire to join a different college there and Peter thinks a long-distance relationship will be hard for them. LJ is now stuck in a confusing situation. Meanwhile, scenes from their prom and graduation are shown. In the end, it is revealed that Lara does not get admission in the college. It is not known whether the college is the one she and Peter decided to go to or the one in New York City. To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer also provided its premiere date on Netflix, which is February 12, 2021, a couple of days before Valentine’s Day.

To All the Boys 3 is a follow up of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Directed by Michael Fimognari, the forthcoming project will conclude the movie series. To All the Boys: Always and Forever plot has Lara Jean Covey preparing for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. But a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast also includes Jorden Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, and others. The screenplay is by Katie Lovejoy and the project is produced by Chris Foss. The movie is based on the New York Times Best Seller Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han.

